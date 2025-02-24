Timothée Chalamet laughs off onstage mishap at 2025 SAG Awards

Timothée Chalamet experienced a minor mishap while presenting at the 2025 SAG Awards but handled it with humor.

While introducing his film A Complete Unknown alongside cast mates Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, and Edward Norton, the Dune actor briefly stumbled over his lines while reading from the teleprompter.

"As David Lynch once said about Bob Dylan, he tapped into some kind of vein and he keeps on keeping on," he began before pausing for an extended moment, seemingly expecting someone else to continue.

Realizing it was still his turn to speak, he laughed and said, "Should've done a rehearsal." drawing laughter from his co-presenters and the audience.

He then continued with the segment, which described the film as a biopic tracing the iconic musician Dylan’s early career in Greenwich Village.

Notably, Chalamet also won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for the same movie marking this his first SAG award for best actor.

The biopic also earned Chalamet an Oscar nomination for Best Actor at the 2025 Academy Awards scheduled for March 1.