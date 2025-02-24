Prince William doesn't take 'The Godfather' seriously

Prince William has either not watched The Godfather or doesn't take dialogue from the 1972 classic seriously."

In one of the scenes in the Francis Ford Coppola directorial movie, Michael Corleone, played by Al Pacino, tells his brother "Never go against the family."

In a different conversation with his brother Fredo, Michael says: "Fredo, you're my older brother, and I love you. But don't ever take sides with anyone against the Family again. Ever."

The quote fits into Prince William's hang-up about the importance of loyalty and solidarity within his family.

The eldest son of King Charles was not happy that his younger brother got married to Meghan Markle, a biracial American woman who had featured in a popular TV show.

According to several reports, Prince William did advise Prince Harry to "reconsider" his decision to marry Meghan Markle, with some sources claiming that William expressed concerns about the potential challenges of the relationship and the impact it might have on the royal family.

Harry, however, got married to the woman he loved and very soon the two brothers had fallen out.

The Prince of Wales later allowed his close ally Jason Knauf to become a witness in a lawsuit filed by Meghan and contradict Meghan claims.

In their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex expressed shock and betrayal over this, with their lawyer Jenny Afia asserting that Knauf’s statement—submitted while he was still working for William—could only have been authorized by his boss, the Prince of Wales.

By allowing his close aide to speak against Meghan, William openly took sides with the press against his own family, Prince Harry and Meghan, and followed in the footsteps of Fredo Corleone instead of paying heed to Michael Corleone's advice.



