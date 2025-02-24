Jenna Lyons slams society’s judgment on cosmetic surgery

Jenna Lyons has spoken out against the judgement surrounding cosmetic surgery.

While conversing with PEOPLE at Shiseido's Potential Has No Age Summit, the 56-year-old TV personality, fashion designer, and businesswoman said, "We're all so goddamn judgemental.”

Taking a jibe at society's view on cosmetic surgery, she urged, "Do whatever works for you. I think people need to do what makes sense for them and what feels good for them. I think it's a really personal choice."

Lyons went on to note that she sometimes “struggles a little bit” with how her looks change as she gets older.

The Real Housewives of New York City star also admitted that her views on cosmetic surgery keep “changing,” and her first reaction to cosmetic surgery was, "Sign me up!"

However, that filler "scares" Lyons because she likes expressions and visible emotions and prefers to use skin care and self-care to take care of herself.

"I love putting on body oil, I love taking a bath, and I love getting my gua sha out and lying in bed. I enjoy the process," the Girls alum highlighted.