King Charles looks cheerful in latest video as he continues to receive cancer treatment

Royal fans couldn't help but notice that King Charles looked cheerful and radiant during latest royal engagement which saw him visiting JCB, a manufacturing company that produces construction equipment, including diggers, loaders, forklifts, and dump trucks.

According to a statement issued by the Buckingham Palace, "The King toured the factory floor, meeting apprentices, long-serving employees, and their families."

"His Majesty also met Ken Harrison, aged 100, the last known survivor of the original backhoe production team from 1953."

"In the Innovation Centre, The King explored JCB’s innovative hydrogen-powered machine, developed by a team of 150."

During his trip, King Charles showed no sign of fatigue and weakness despite the fact that he continues to receive treatment for an unspecified form cancer.

He was diagnosed with cancer in February 2024. Hundreds of people liked the video featuring King Charles on the Royal Family's Instagram page.







