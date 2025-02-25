 
Geo News

King Charles urged to ‘present evidence' of brother Andrew finances

Prince Andrew is advised to unveil his financial standing to general public

By
Web Desk
|

February 25, 2025

Prince Andrew’s financial secrets are demanded to be unveiled by a Royal expert.

The lavish life of the Duke of York, is portrayed trapped inside the Royal Lodge, requires transparency on money matters.

Royal expert Andrew Lownie says: "The King can only hope there are no further scandals to emerge and the press and public soon lose interest in his brother, on present evidence, that is very unlikely."

Meanwhile, Royal expert Jack Royston tells The Sun: "I think he should have given a deposition to the FBI.

"They weren't even trying to speak to him as a suspect they wanted to speak to him as a witness.

"It was the least he could have done."

Jack said: "He's now bringing more pressure and more concern for Charles with his relationship with his Chinese alleged spy Yang Tengbo, who obviously denies being a spy.

He continued: “And we are now getting more and more stories coming out about where Andrew is getting his money from which suggests that Yang Tengbo might have been the thin edge of the wedge.”

Kylie Jenner's reason for skipping 2025 SAG Awards revealed
Kylie Jenner's reason for skipping 2025 SAG Awards revealed
Keanu Reeves shares rare insight into romance with Alexandra Grant
Keanu Reeves shares rare insight into romance with Alexandra Grant
Penn Badgley reveals how he handles losing patience as a dad
Penn Badgley reveals how he handles losing patience as a dad
Kate Middleton ‘cancer conspiracy theory' spilt by ex-staffer video
Kate Middleton ‘cancer conspiracy theory' spilt by ex-staffer
Prince Andrew told to speak to FBI on key matter: ‘Not a suspect' video
Prince Andrew told to speak to FBI on key matter: ‘Not a suspect'
Scott Disick reveals kid-related specifics he asks of from assistant
Scott Disick reveals kid-related specifics he asks of from assistant
Celebs mourn beloved hairstylist Jesus Guerrero after his sudden passing
Celebs mourn beloved hairstylist Jesus Guerrero after his sudden passing
Prince Harry getting more stern in his demands from Meghan Markle
Prince Harry getting more stern in his demands from Meghan Markle