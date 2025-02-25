King Charles urged to ‘present evidence' of brother Andrew finances

Prince Andrew’s financial secrets are demanded to be unveiled by a Royal expert.



The lavish life of the Duke of York, is portrayed trapped inside the Royal Lodge, requires transparency on money matters.

Royal expert Andrew Lownie says: "The King can only hope there are no further scandals to emerge and the press and public soon lose interest in his brother, on present evidence, that is very unlikely."

Meanwhile, Royal expert Jack Royston tells The Sun: "I think he should have given a deposition to the FBI.

"They weren't even trying to speak to him as a suspect they wanted to speak to him as a witness.

"It was the least he could have done."

Jack said: "He's now bringing more pressure and more concern for Charles with his relationship with his Chinese alleged spy Yang Tengbo, who obviously denies being a spy.

He continued: “And we are now getting more and more stories coming out about where Andrew is getting his money from which suggests that Yang Tengbo might have been the thin edge of the wedge.”