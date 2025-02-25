 
Prince William's private struggle to deal with Prince Harry laid bare

Prince William is keeping quiet to save face amid Prince Harry dilemma

February 25, 2025

Prince William is choosing to take the high road as he struggles through his relationship with Prince Harry.

The Prince of Wales, who is currently busy stepping up for his father as King Charles undergoes cancer treatment, is keeping rift with Harry ‘private.’

Speaking about William’s internal thoughts, ex-staffer Jason Knauf, who is still close to His Highness, tells Australian TV.

He explained: "It's very difficult to have this stuff play out in the public eye, but he's chosen to keep his thoughts on it private, and I think all of us who know him really have to respect that we should do the same.

"But I will say, of course, it's been hard and sad, especially for all of us who know both of them,” he added.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

