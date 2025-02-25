Kylie Jenner's reason for skipping 2025 SAG Awards revealed

Timothée Chalamet's girlfriend and his consistent date at film premieres and award shows, Kylie Jenner, was noticeably missing from the 2025 SAG Awards.

Chalamet, who was nominated for his role in the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, took home the best actor award with his mother instead.

The Kardashians star, 27, in fact, was not even expected to attend the Sunday event and never made it to the RSVP list, People Magazine reported.

The reason behind her absence could be linked to the death of her longtime hairstylist Jesus Guerrero, who died suddenly on the day of the award show.

Guerrero, 34, worked with the Kylie Cosmetics founder for many years, including occasions such as Harper’s Bazaar March 2020 cover, her ELLE cover in October 2024, the 2025 Golden Globes, and 2025 Paris Fashion Week.

Before skipping the SAG Awards, the reality star accompanied the French-American actor on several award shows including the Golden Globes in January, the BAFTAs, and the Berlin Film Festival.

A source even told People Magazine in January that Jenner was "having fun supporting" Chalamet during awards season.

"She enjoys attending the events with him. She knows that his career is so important to him. She wants to be by his side for it all," the insider said, adding that the reality star was "really making an effort" to be by her boyfriend's side.

"Kylie is the happiest," the source continued of the stars, who first sparked dating rumours in April 2023 before making their relationship public in September of that year. "They are very serious. Everyone in her family loves him."

Kylie is also mom to daughter Stormi, 7, and son Aire, 3, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott.