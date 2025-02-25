Kanye West, Bianca Censori give their marriage 'another chance'

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are reportedly not calling it quits after two years of marriage.

An insider spilled to Page Six on Monday that the controversial rapper and the Australian beauty have "decided to make their marriage work again."

The source continued that the couple "have done a lot of talking this past week, and they're not ready to give up on each other.”

The update on the pair's reconciliation comes one week after they decided to separate their ways after two years of marriage.

Revealing the reason for the couple's split, the source told the outlet at the time that Bianca was "unhappy" with Kanye's hateful statements and his latest anti-Semitic comments.

“She’s been an awesome wife and awesome collaborator, she’s been through so many crazy moments, but this one may be unsurvivable,” the confidant said.