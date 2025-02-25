Nikki Garcia marks first Valentine's Day post-split with son Matteo

Nikki Garcia had one of the cutest Valentines this year.

In a recent episode of her podcast The Nikki & Brie Show, the 41-year-old wrestler shared with her sister Brie Garcia about how she spent Valentine's Day with her son Matteo.

It is pertinent to mention that Garcia was single while this year's Valentine's Day celebration as she parted ways and divorced her ex-husband Artem Chigvinstev in 2024.

"It was actually...I loved it. It was amazing because I got Matteo," Nikki said of her 4-year-old son. "Originally, Matteo and I were supposed to go fly and see Mom."

The mom of one noted that she is planning to visit the Bay Area.

"Matteo has been talking a lot about San Francisco. So I had this whole idea in my head. I'm like, okay. Maybe we'll do Half Moon Bay first, then head up to San Francisco," Nikki mentioned. "But so Half Moon Bay is everything everyone says. It is magical."

Garcia explained how she spent the "best time" with Matteo by the sea, who also watched hot air balloons.

"One day, I'll be getting gifts again maybe on Valentine's Day," she added. "And I buy myself flowers and all that kind of stuff. But I think you know what? Honestly, I think that's why not for one second did I say, 'Oh, poor me,' or 'Oh, I'm sad.' I didn't feel it once."