Royal aide interview ignites debate over William, Harry’s relationship

Prince William and Prince Harry are still not on good terms with tensions flaring again after former royal aide Jason Knauf gave his first TV interview on 60 Minutes Australia.

According to royal commentator Charlotte Griffiths, Knauf, who once worked as a press secretary for William and Harry, spoke in the documentary Where There's A Will and called working with the Prince of Wales and Kate Middleton “the honour of a lifetime.”

Speaking with GB News, Griffiths suggested his comments could be seen as an “indirect attack” on Harry and Meghan.

"Jason was the press secretary for both brothers before they were completely at war with one another. He grew especially close to both of them, and he remains really close with William,” Griffiths said.

She added, "He has long since stopped working for the Royal Family. Jason presided over Prince Harry's wedding. In the build-up to that, around 2018, he accused Meghan of being a bully."

"Is this an indirect attack on Harry and Meghan?” asked Ben Leo, to which Griffiths responded, "I suppose you could characterise it as that, for sure.”

“And its the first time he's spoken since all of this happened because he kind of went to ground after that and just didn't really speak again."