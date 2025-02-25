Prince William makes key move against Meghan Markle

Prince William seemed to have taken a major against Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle by allowing former Royal aide to speak of the Duchess’ bullying allegations.

Former royal aide Jason Knauf talked to 60 Minutes Australia about Meghan’s alleged bullying allegations with an expert suggesting that William knew of this interview.

Royal commentator Charlotte Griffiths suggested that Knauf’s remarks, which praised William while subtly referencing past tensions with Harry and Meghan, may have had William’s approval.

She hinted that the interview could be part of a broader effort to maintain the monarchy’s relevance, particularly in Australia.

"So, for this to have come out now, it makes me think William must have given him permission,” Griffiths told GB News.

"So, you reckon the bad blood between William and Harry is potentially still there? I don't know whether Williams building up to something because its mostly about William's reputation.

"Of course, they had to touch on Harry. I think maybe somethings building because its really important to them to keep in with Australia.

"We want Australia to want to have a monarchy."