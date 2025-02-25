 
Meghan Markle suffers major blow amid peace talks with Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle was let go because the duchess was “too demanding”

February 25, 2025

Meghan Markle has reportedly suffered a major blow amid reports she reached out to sister-in-law Kate Middleton for help.

According to a report by Radar Online, Meghan is making secret phone calls to the Princess of Wales begging for help.

"Meghan is hoping to leverage Kate's generosity and good nature to get what she wants – an invitation back into the royal fold for her and Harry."

Amid these claims, the Page Six has reported Archie and Lilibet doting mom has been dropped by WME, multiple sources claimed, after months of speculations about her ties with the top Hollywood agency.

The industry insider told the publication Meghan was let go because she was “too demanding” and “difficult to work with.”

The report further says indeed, sources said the agency is still working on some of her projects for Archewell, the foundation Meghan runs with her husband, Prince Harry.

Another source claimed, “I don’t know what those projects are, but WME is definitely not working on Meghan’s personal business.”

