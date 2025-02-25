 
Geo News

Karla Sofía Gascón set for dramatic award show return amid tweet backlash

Karla Sofía Gascón has not attended any major award shows or campaign events since January 2025

By
Web Desk
|

February 25, 2025

Karla Sofía Gascón set for dramatic award show return amid tweet backlash
Karla Sofía Gascón set for dramatic award show return amid tweet backlash

Emilia Pérez star, Karla Sofía Gascón, will attend the Academy Awards on March 2, 2025, despite facing criticism over resurfaced tweets.

According to CNN, Netflix will cover Gascón’s travel and accommodation expenses for her presence at the Oscars, a common practice for film studios when nominees attend award ceremonies.

It remains uncertain whether she will participate in red-carpet appearances or interviews, her seating arrangement at the event is also yet to be determined.

The backlash against the 52-year-old began after a journalist shared screenshots of her tweets, which contained Islamophobic remarks, criticism of George Floyd, and the 2021 Academy Awards.

Movie director Jacques Audiard condemned Gascón’s comments, with co-stars Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez addressing the controversy in interviews by calling it “sad” and “disappointing.”

Gascón has also previously addressed the situation on Instagram, sharing a photo with the Emilia Pérez cast and expressing her desire to let the film speak for itself. 

 “For the film, for Jacques, for the cast, for the incredible crew who deserves it, for the beautiful adventure we all had together, to let the work talk for itself.” Gascón wrote.

She concluded her statement with an apology stating, “I sincerely apologize to everyone who has been hurt along the way.”

It is pertinent to mention that the actress made history as the first openly transgender actress to receive an Oscar nomination in an acting category for her lead role in Emilia Pérez, which secured 13 Oscar nominations this year. 

Roberta Flack's final act of love for Celine Dion comes into view
Roberta Flack's final act of love for Celine Dion comes into view
Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston to reunite in romcom?
Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston to reunite in romcom?
King Charles sparks reactions with latest move video
King Charles sparks reactions with latest move
Bianca Censori exposed for wanting to ‘end it all'
Bianca Censori exposed for wanting to ‘end it all'
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande gear up for special moment at Academy Awards
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande gear up for special moment at Academy Awards
Meghan Markle could have brought new dimension to monarchy if given chance, claims royal expert video
Meghan Markle could have brought new dimension to monarchy if given chance, claims royal expert
DC boss James Gunn sounds off on post-credits
DC boss James Gunn sounds off on post-credits
Grimes slams media for invasion of privacy for her children
Grimes slams media for invasion of privacy for her children