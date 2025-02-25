Karla Sofía Gascón set for dramatic award show return amid tweet backlash

Emilia Pérez star, Karla Sofía Gascón, will attend the Academy Awards on March 2, 2025, despite facing criticism over resurfaced tweets.

According to CNN, Netflix will cover Gascón’s travel and accommodation expenses for her presence at the Oscars, a common practice for film studios when nominees attend award ceremonies.

It remains uncertain whether she will participate in red-carpet appearances or interviews, her seating arrangement at the event is also yet to be determined.

The backlash against the 52-year-old began after a journalist shared screenshots of her tweets, which contained Islamophobic remarks, criticism of George Floyd, and the 2021 Academy Awards.

Movie director Jacques Audiard condemned Gascón’s comments, with co-stars Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez addressing the controversy in interviews by calling it “sad” and “disappointing.”

Gascón has also previously addressed the situation on Instagram, sharing a photo with the Emilia Pérez cast and expressing her desire to let the film speak for itself.

“For the film, for Jacques, for the cast, for the incredible crew who deserves it, for the beautiful adventure we all had together, to let the work talk for itself.” Gascón wrote.

She concluded her statement with an apology stating, “I sincerely apologize to everyone who has been hurt along the way.”

It is pertinent to mention that the actress made history as the first openly transgender actress to receive an Oscar nomination in an acting category for her lead role in Emilia Pérez, which secured 13 Oscar nominations this year.