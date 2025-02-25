Meghan Markle's inability to handle her ‘bullying' of staffers slammed: ‘Crumbles fully'

Meghan Markle’s inability to handle all that she dishes out to the people around her has just been brought to the forefront by royal expert Ingrid Seward.

She shared her thoughts about the Duchess in an interview with The Sun and began by noting how hard it is for her to take what it is, that she dishes out on a regular basis, allegedly.

Per Ms Seward, “She wants everything now. She's not used to waiting, and that is incredibly difficult and stressful to work with someone like that”.

Because say “you might be in the middle of doing something, and then they want something else. So it is a form of bullying.”

The expert also admitted, “Certainly. I think Megan's very, very happy to to dish things out, and then, if she feels if she's gone far, she'll try and make make it up.” (sic)

“But she doesn't like it being done to her. She sort of says, 'oh, poor me', if somebody comes back to her and admonishes her in any way she crumbles.”

All in all, Meghan’s biggest flaw in the eyes of this expert is that “She doesn't like it, so she can dish it, but she can't get it back.”