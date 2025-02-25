Christina Hendricks dishes on why she lost a role to Kate Winslet

Christina Hendricks has dished on a reason for losing an opportunity to Kate Winslet.

In an interview with HuffPost UK, the Hollywood actress candidly talked about “an embarrassing addition,” of her career.

“It was Avatar. [With these auditions], the Detachment actress began by saying. “You know, it’s very top secret materials.”

Recalling her audition for the role of Ronal in Avatar: The Way of Water, Hendricks continued, "So you have to come to the studio, and you have to only have the material there.”

“[I was told], we’re gonna give you, like, four hours, and we’re gonna have a camera operator there and a director.”

“I had to crawl around on my hands and knees and howl like a dog and sniff –and they were gonna give it to Kate Winslet all along!” she explained. “That exists! That video of me howling at the moon is out there somewhere.”

Kate Winslet starred in the epic science-fiction movie, which was released in 2022, alongside Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang.

Before concluding, the 49-year-old actress shared, “I tell you, I just got my car afterwards, and I was like, well, that was humbling.”

For those unversed, Avatar: The Way of Water was reportedly the highest-grossing movie of 2022 and earned $2.320 billion worldwide over a $460 million budget.