Meghan Markle gets new title after latest claims

The royal expert claimed “Meghan was never given a chance to prove herself”

February 25, 2025

Meghan Markle has received a new title after claims by royal expert that the duchess could have brought new dimension to the monarchy if she was given a chance to prove herself.

Speaking to Saga magazine, royal expert Sir Trevor McDonald has claimed Meghan could have brought valuable change to the monarchy.

He said, "By having a different background, perhaps she could have changed how the Royal Family is perceived by those who had never before felt a strong connection.”

The expert claimed, “Meghan was never given a chance to prove herself.”

Royal expert Richard Eden took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared the news.

Commenting on it, Angela Levin said, “Meghan planned everything. She never wanted to stay in the UK because it was too small for a global-thinking person like her.”

She continued, “Sir Trevor should remember her nasty lies about the late Queen and Princess Catherine. How warmly she was welcomed and given engagements she chose.”

Angela added, “Hasn't he noticed that she is all about her? Not the nation or its people.”

