 
Geo News

Meghan Markle could have brought new dimension to monarchy if given chance, claims royal expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the UK in 2020 after the Duchess faced 'racism and bullying'

By
Web Desk
|

February 25, 2025

Meghan Markle could have brought new dimension to monarchy if given chance, claims royal expert

Veteran broadcaster, Sir Trevor McDonald, has explained why he thinks Meghan Markle "never stood a chance" of thriving in the British Royal Family.

Writing in a column for Saga magazine, Trevor argued that the Duchess of Sussex was subjected to racism from the press and never got accepted by The Firm due to her differences.

He wrote: “The less-than-kind way some newspapers reported the news of her new Netflix show With Love, Meghan (from 4 March) reminded me why the couple had run from their British home in the first place.”

He added: “Prince Harry’s own view is uncompromising. In his book, Spare, he outlines bluntly that once their fairy-tale wedding had ended they were subjected to waves of abuse, racism and lies, and had no choice but to flee the country.”

After highlighting how Prince Harry still does charitable work like his late mom Princess Diana, he argued that Meghan could have done been the link between the Royal Family and the people who never connected with them before.

“Meghan, too, could have brought a new dimension to the monarchy. By having a different background, perhaps she could have changed how the Royal Family is perceived by those who had never before felt a strong connection,” he wrote.

“Yet it seems to me that precisely because of those differences, she never stood a chance of being accepted,” he argued.

“To be blunt, she is a foreigner: an American, a divorcee, a former actress – and black. She was never given a chance to prove herself,” he suggested.

He then suggested that Harry and Meghan should be encouraged to return to the Britain, writing, “From where we are today, it looks almost impossible that someone could persuade Harry and his family to come back to Britain. But I sincerely hope it can be done one day; we cannot afford to lose someone so young, so full of energy and so imbued with the charitable instincts that are at the core of our Royal Family.”

Roberta Flack's final act of love for Celine Dion comes into view
Roberta Flack's final act of love for Celine Dion comes into view
Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston to reunite in romcom?
Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston to reunite in romcom?
King Charles sparks reactions with latest move video
King Charles sparks reactions with latest move
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande gear up for special moment at Academy Awards
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande gear up for special moment at Academy Awards
Bianca Censori exposed for wanting to ‘end it all'
Bianca Censori exposed for wanting to ‘end it all'
Karla Sofía Gascón set for dramatic award show return amid tweet backlash
Karla Sofía Gascón set for dramatic award show return amid tweet backlash
DC boss James Gunn sounds off on post-credits
DC boss James Gunn sounds off on post-credits
Grimes slams media for invasion of privacy for her children
Grimes slams media for invasion of privacy for her children