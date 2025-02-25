Meghan Markle could have brought new dimension to monarchy if given chance, claims royal expert

Veteran broadcaster, Sir Trevor McDonald, has explained why he thinks Meghan Markle "never stood a chance" of thriving in the British Royal Family.

Writing in a column for Saga magazine, Trevor argued that the Duchess of Sussex was subjected to racism from the press and never got accepted by The Firm due to her differences.

He wrote: “The less-than-kind way some newspapers reported the news of her new Netflix show With Love, Meghan (from 4 March) reminded me why the couple had run from their British home in the first place.”

He added: “Prince Harry’s own view is uncompromising. In his book, Spare, he outlines bluntly that once their fairy-tale wedding had ended they were subjected to waves of abuse, racism and lies, and had no choice but to flee the country.”

After highlighting how Prince Harry still does charitable work like his late mom Princess Diana, he argued that Meghan could have done been the link between the Royal Family and the people who never connected with them before.

“Meghan, too, could have brought a new dimension to the monarchy. By having a different background, perhaps she could have changed how the Royal Family is perceived by those who had never before felt a strong connection,” he wrote.

“Yet it seems to me that precisely because of those differences, she never stood a chance of being accepted,” he argued.

“To be blunt, she is a foreigner: an American, a divorcee, a former actress – and black. She was never given a chance to prove herself,” he suggested.

He then suggested that Harry and Meghan should be encouraged to return to the Britain, writing, “From where we are today, it looks almost impossible that someone could persuade Harry and his family to come back to Britain. But I sincerely hope it can be done one day; we cannot afford to lose someone so young, so full of energy and so imbued with the charitable instincts that are at the core of our Royal Family.”