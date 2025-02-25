James Gunn drops bombshell about his future at DC Studios

James Gunn recently got candid and made it clear that his vision for DC Studios is non-negotiable.

At a press event on Friday, DC Studios co-CEO Gunn said he would leave if DC became a content-churning machine instead of a place for great storytelling.

Providing an update on the projects that were announced two years ago, he quipped, “I’d quit. I’m being serious! I’m not going to do this unless I think we’re doing good stuff that’s cool, that works.”

The Superman: Legacy director went on to clarify his statement by saying, “I’m not saying I’m going to quit; I’m not damning DC.”

Notably, Gunn has mentioned in many interviews that, unlike other studios, he will not start a project unless the script is fully ready. He has seen too many movies move forward without a finished third act.

In addition, Peter Safran, who also serves as the co-chairperson and co-CEO of DC Studios alongside Gunn, articulated his thoughts at the event.

He stated, “We’re very deliberate in our output. We’re not looking to make five movies a year and five series.”

“We’re really focused on telling great versions of the stories we want to tell, and we have zero pressure on us from [WBD CEO] David [Zaslav] or anyone else to deliver more than that,” the 59-year-old emphasised.

Moving forward, a reporter asked about political pressures or censorship in filmmaking, to which Gunn replied, “I know what you’re saying, but I’ve been off making Superman and working on stories for three years, and I just try to tell the best stories I possibly can. That’s all I care about. I used to read the news a lot and stuff; I’m not on the internet.”

“No matter who is telling me who I’m supposed to put in my movie for whatever reason, I don’t give a shit. I was always about making the best story possible with the best characters possible,” he mentioned.

Safran concluded the discussion, saying, “We want to make movies for a diverse audience.”