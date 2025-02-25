 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'haven't changed'

The royal expert said Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are very demonstrative

February 25, 2025

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “haven’t changed’, a royal expert has claimed saying “They are what they are.”

This has been claimed by royal photographer Karwai Tang, who has been capturing the duke and duchess since before their 2018 wedding.

Karwai Tang made these claims after Meghan joined Harry for Invictus Games in Canada.

The royal photographer said, “I always enjoy photographing them. They photograph really well, genuine… They’re very demonstrative.”

Tang went on saying that Meghan and Harry’s loving nature has remained consistent over the years.

He said, “I photographed them from the start, so it’s actually nice just to photograph them along their journey.

“They haven’t changed. They are what they are, you know.

“She’s very handsy, very touchy, you know, touchy feely with Harry, which is good that she hasn’t changed. She wasn’t the person that wanted to change anyway when she married into the royal family.”

