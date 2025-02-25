King Charles' critic shortlisted to honour Queen Elizabeth

Lord Norman Foster, the British architect and designer known for his criticism of King Charles over architectural matters, has landed a spot on a royal memorial shortlist.

The development has been termed as blow to the monarch by a British media outlet, GB News.

It's was not immediately known whether King Charles has any say in the process of shortlisting.

According to reports, five design teams have been shortlisted to create the national memorial to honor Queen Elizabeth II, the Briton's longest-serving monarch.

The competition has been described as one of the most significant design initiatives in modern British history.

GB News reported that Norman Foster, responsible for London's iconic Gherkin, was once highly critical of King Charles over architectural matters.

Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 in September 2022. King Charles II replaced her as the monarch following his mother's death.