Photo: Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston's bond makes Ines De Ramon 'insecure:' Source

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are reportedly growing closer since the actor finalized his divorce with Angelina Jolie.

As per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the former pair has been working on a new joint project.

Reportedly, Brad and Jennifer have been preparing to deliver a “box office win,” but not everyone is praising their growing closeness.

"When Ines and Brad first got close, there was nothing but vitriol for Angelina, but never Jen,” the source added.

The insider explained, "Jen was always off limits from criticism and almost on a pedestal in Brad's eyes at how she handled what was a pretty shocking divorce.

"Ines has accepted that he's still in contact with her – he insists it's because he 'owes her' after she left him their production company, Plan B, without a fuss,” the insider also addressed.

Nonetheless, they maintained before signing off from the chat, “But having them go for it in a romantic comedy will surely be unsettling for Ines."

Meanwhile, Ines and Brad Pitt have been trying for the actor's baby number 7.