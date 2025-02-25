Brenda Song gets candid about her post-baby stryggles

Brenda Song opens up about battling imposter syndrome in her next phase of life

Brenda Song has opened up about motherhood struggles.

Speaking with People Magazine, the actress, who shares two sons with fiance Macaulay Culkin, discussed the challenges of balancing her personal and professional life, saying that she "still have imposter syndrome."

"It's so hard because I think for me, having grown up in this industry, it's like you're always going to go through phases. You understand evolution and changing and always trying to figure out who you are on top of just growing up and being a human," Brenda said.

Brenda went on to add, "Becoming a mom, finding such fulfillment in my personal life has changed me so much."

"I feel like for the first time it's truly that next phase in my life. And with that being said, my priorities changed. That was the big difference. I think that's what I was struggling with is our society really tells us as women to follow your dreams, do what you got to do, go out there, do your thing, girl, but also be a full-time mom, make sure you're at home and making dinner," she explained.

Despite the challenges, Brenda expressed gratitude for her recent work on Running Point and The Last Showgirl.

She credits working with inspiring women liaGia Coppola and Kate Hudson for reigniting her passion for acting.

"And on top of that, being pushed in creatively in a way that I've never been pushed before. And to be working on a project where I never thought that I would be able to be a part of was so inspiring and really just reinvigorated my passion for the artistry of what I do and what I get to do," Brenda said.

Moreover, Brenda song also emphasized the importance of her support system, including her parents and Macaulay Culkin, who help care for their kids.