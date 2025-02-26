Photo: Britney Spears issues final warning to ex Sam Asghari post divorce: Source

Britney Spears has reportedly reacted to Sam Asghari mentioning her repeatedly during interviews.

A new report of RadarOnline.com theToxic hitmaker has shared with pals what she feels about Sam Asghari post-divorce.

"Britney is simmering over her ex-husband's constant need to drop her name!” shared a source.

In addition to this, the insider mentioned, “She is saying she’s done with his antics and wants him to zip it, like, forever! She says the guy needs to be muzzled. Period.”

"Sam really thought marrying Britney would launch him into stardom, but let's not kid ourselves,” the insider noted.

"The only reason anyone even picks up when he calls is because of his connection to her! She’s totally over being his ticket to fame and wants him to move on too,” the spy confided.

The source went on to mention, “Britney is ready for him to stop cashing in on their past for attention!” adding “But at the moment he doesn't seem to be getting the message.”

"Perhaps if he'd put in more thought and effort during the relationship then perhaps they'd still be together," they concluded.