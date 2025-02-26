Kate Hudson makes shocking confession about her flirty nature

A renowned actress and singer, Kate Hudson, recently opened up about her flirty nature, revealing that she is lucky to have a fiancé who embraces it.

In an interview with Bustle, the 45-year-old shared that her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa—a musician—does not mind when she flirts with other people.

Hudson quipped, "I’m the biggest flirt on the planet. So I think anybody who’s ever been with me is very aware that I flirt with everybody—girls, boys. Thank God Danny is my partner. He can handle this. I met the right guy."

She went on to mention that her co-stars in the forthcoming Netflix comedy series Running Point, which include Justin Theroux, Max Greenfield, and Jay Ellis, are good-looking.

The Oscar nominee exclaimed, "I was like, ‘What a dream! We have so many beautiful men to work with every day.’ I mean, on this set I was like, ‘How lucky am I? This is not difficult.’”

At one point while filming, Hudson was smitten with castmate Toby Sandeman, as she recalled, “I remember there’s a scene where he comes in in this white suit, and he actually took my breath away. I literally was like, ‘Hi.’”

Notably, before her relationship with Fujikawa and welcoming a daughter, Rani, 6, together, The Skeleton Key star was married to Chris Robinson, an American musician.

The couple tied the knot in 2000, welcomed son Ryder in 2004, and annulled their marriage in 2007.

It is pertinent to mention that after getting divorced from Robinson, Kate Hudson got engaged to Matt Bellamy, a singer-songwriter, in 2011 but broke up with him in 2014.

They share a child, son Bing, who was born the same year as their engagement.