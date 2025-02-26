Meghan Markle given hint to forge relationship with America

Meghan Markle has been branded ‘crazy’ for not making the right career choice.



The Duchess of Sussex, who had announced she has quit acting before marrying Prince Harry, is told a ‘Suits’ reboot for her is better than her lifestyle brand titled ‘As Ever.’

Royal expert Jack Royston told The Sun's Royal Exclusive show: "I have to say, I still cannot make out for the life of me why she didn't do a Suits reboot. Acting is what first forged a relationship between Meghan and the American people.

"It's been so successful and loved. Again, I cannot work out for the life of me why she didn't just do a Suits relaunch. It's a crazy decision."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.