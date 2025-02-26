 
Austin Butler to take advantage of position in Hollywood: Report

Austin Butler previously mentioned that Leonardo DiCaprio advised him to stay 'humble' amid fame

February 26, 2025

Austin Butler is reportedly seeking advice from Leonardo DiCaprio on how to handle women.

As per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the acting sensation has gotten back on the dating mart months after ending relationship with Kaia Gerber. The pair dated for three years and then called it quits in late 2024.

Spilling the beans on the matter, a source told the outlet, "Austin KNOWS he's the It Guy in Hollywood and he plans to take advantage of that."

For this reason, the 31-year-old Elvis star has asked the Titanic hitmaker to be his “love guru.”

These findings come after Austin heaped praise for Leo by saying that he told him to stay humble.

In a chat with E! News, Austin recalled his mentor’s wise words were “to stay humble and to stay grateful, really, is kind of the core of what we talk about”.

Sharing what else keeps him grounded, he added, “I have a dog and he is therapeutic. I think, you know, spending time in nature… I try to spend some silent time every day and just focus on all there is to be grateful for.” 

