Millie Bobby Brown makes special urge as anticipation for 'Stranger Things 5' grows

'Stranger Things 5' is expected to hit Netflix in late 2025

February 26, 2025

Millie Bobby Brown has a special message for Stranger Things fans as anticipation grows for the final and final season of the Netflix series.

"Be patient," the actress told reporters at the premiere of her new film, The Electric State, on Monday, February 24.

She also urged the series fans to believe in Stranger Things's creators, Matt and Ross Duffer.

"Let the Duffers create what they've been doing for the last 10 years so beautifully," said the 21-year-old.

Millie, who has played Eleven on sci-fi series since 2016,  also assured her fans that they won't be disappointed by the upcoming installment of the Netflix hit.

"It is worth it, I promise,” she said.

In December 2024, the show wrapped production for its last season after nearly a year of shooting.

The upcoming season is expected to hit the streaming platform in late 2025.

