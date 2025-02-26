A$AP Rocky's attorney makes bombshell claim about Diddy's case

A$AP Rocky's lawyer, Joe Tacopina, has made a bombshell claim about Sean "Diddy" Combs's sex trafficking and racketeering case.

During an appearance on The Breakfast Club on February 24, Joe revealed that he was asked to "take a look" at Diddy's case but turned it down because of his ties to Jay-Z.

The lawyer continued that his connection to Jay-Z's entertainment company, Roc Nation, made it impossible for him to consider the rapper's legal case.

“I represent Roc Nation; a lot of people in Roc I’m very close with,” explained Joe.

"Jay and [Roc Nation president] Desiree Perez, who's the most amazing, like—bomb of a boss. Jay is amazing. You know, Jay Brown, all those people are just, like, they really are special, special people. That's sort of family to me and I don't think they see eye-to-eye with P. Diddy,” he added.

For those unversed, Diddy is currently behind bars on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.