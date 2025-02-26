Prince Harry to support Prince William at major event in surprising move

Prince Harry is expected to support his estranged brother Prince William at a major event despite their ongoing rift.

According to a former Royal aide, the Duke of Sussex may fly to UK to be there with the Prince of Wales at his coronation whenever he becomes King.

As per Hello! Magazine, former royal butler Grant Harrold revealed that Harry will likely attend William’s coronation even if he is not playing an active role.

Harrold also acknowledged that while Harry seems content with his life away from the royal family, he would probably still support his brother as he has done for their father.

"I have no doubt that William would want his brother to be, not so much maybe to play a part in it [his coronation], but certainly to be there,” Grant said.

He added, "It appears to be he's quite happy with his new life and his way of doing things, which is, you couldn't get further away from the Royal Family if you could by what he's doing.

“But in saying that, I still think he would be there to support his brother as he has been for his father."