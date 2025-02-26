Kate Middleton's growing influence in future of monarchy revealed

Kate Middleton's THIS prestigious role highlights growing influence in future of monarchy

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has expressed her hope for the major announcement following prestigious honor from her father-in-law King Charles.

According to a report by the Sky News, Kate is set to become the first Princess of Wales in more than 115 years to issue her own royal warrants, a move that expands her role within the Royal Family.

The report further says this prestigious responsibility highlights Kate Middleton’s growing influence as a senior royal and her role in the monarchy's future.

The insiders told The Times, via Sky News, the future queen is expected to begin issuing her own warrants this year, though the exact timing remains unknown.

The royal source told the publication, it was Kate Middleton’s "hope" that they would be announced soon, adding that the Princess of Wales is "keen to recognise British skills and industry".

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich described King Charles move as a "prestigious endorsement" that is expected to happen "sooner rather than later".