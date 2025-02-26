 
Geo News

Kate Middleton's growing influence in future of monarchy revealed

It was Kate Middleton’s "hope" that they would be announced soon

By
Web Desk
|

February 26, 2025

Kate Middletons THIS prestigious role highlights growing influence in future of monarchy
Kate Middleton's THIS prestigious role highlights growing influence in future of monarchy

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has expressed her hope for the major announcement following prestigious honor from her father-in-law King Charles.

According to a report by the Sky News, Kate is set to become the first Princess of Wales in more than 115 years to issue her own royal warrants, a move that expands her role within the Royal Family.

The report further says this prestigious responsibility highlights Kate Middleton’s growing influence as a senior royal and her role in the monarchy's future.

The insiders told The Times, via Sky News, the future queen is expected to begin issuing her own warrants this year, though the exact timing remains unknown.

The royal source told the publication, it was Kate Middleton’s "hope" that they would be announced soon, adding that the Princess of Wales is "keen to recognise British skills and industry".

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich described King Charles move as a "prestigious endorsement" that is expected to happen "sooner rather than later".

Kate Hudson reveals how she deals with 'failure' in past relationships
Kate Hudson reveals how she deals with 'failure' in past relationships
Kate Middleton takes huge decision as Prince William struggles for power
Kate Middleton takes huge decision as Prince William struggles for power
Matthew Lawrence spills shocking details on Ryan Reynolds on-set behavior video
Matthew Lawrence spills shocking details on Ryan Reynolds on-set behavior
Jason Isaacs makes 'terrible' confession about 'Harry Potter' movies
Jason Isaacs makes 'terrible' confession about 'Harry Potter' movies
Prince William breaks silence amid Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton's secret contact
Prince William breaks silence amid Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton's secret contact
Ariana Grande, Demi Moore, Zoe Saldana glam up for Academy Awards
Ariana Grande, Demi Moore, Zoe Saldana glam up for Academy Awards
King Charles loses major opportunity to bridge gap with Prince Harry
King Charles loses major opportunity to bridge gap with Prince Harry
James Gunn on Robert Pattinson casting in 'Batman: The Brave And The Bold'
James Gunn on Robert Pattinson casting in 'Batman: The Brave And The Bold'