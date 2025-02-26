Kate Middleton takes huge decision as Prince William struggles for power

A royal insider has revealed the real reason behind Kensington Palace’s spokesperson’s statement on Kate Middleton shifting her approach regarding public appearances.

Recently, a Palace’s spokesperson revealed that the Princess of Wales wants the public to focus on her causes rather than her fashion and personal styles.

Later, they clarified the statement claiming that it did not come from Kate directly but it was the Palace’s representative’s own views.

However, a new report by Closer Magazine has revealed that there was another reason why Kate wants the public to focus on her work than her style.

They revealed that the Princess of Wales wants her husband, Prince William, to take the center stage, hinting that he is struggling for power as Kate usually takes the spotlight during their joint appearances.

To shift the spotlight, Kate Middleton has decided not to publicize details of her wardrobe during official appearances, the Royal insider shared.

"Since being in remission, Kate’s made a very conscious decision to step back a bit and let the spotlight fall more onto William – taking steps to ensure she does this as subtly as possible and giving him the chance to better connect with the public as future King," they said.

The insider added, "It’s no secret that Kate is the shining star of the Wales family and the global interest is always on her, versus the future King, which is something that’s been quietly concerning Kate too.

"Her decision to no longer publicise details of her wardrobe is something that’s been very much prompted by the power struggle between her and William rather than anything else."