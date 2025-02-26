Kate Middleton threatens Prince William’s future as King

Prince William is reportedly struggling to shine as the future King of England due to his wife, Kate Middleton’s overwhelming popularity.

According to a latest report, Kate's popularity has threatened the Prince of Wales' future as the monarch.

Hence, Kate, the Princess of Wales, who has long been in the public eye, is becoming more mindful of the attention she receives as it is hurting Prince William.

Speaking with Closer Magazine, an insider shared that while Kate has always welcomed the spotlight, however, she is now aware of the challenges it creates for William.

Even though William does not blame Kate for her popularity, he is going through a “difficult” period to shine as a future monarch.

“Kate’s incredibly aware of the attention she gets and how difficult this can be for William – especially given he’s heir to the throne,” the insider explained.

“While William of course doesn’t blame Kate for being so popular, it’s become difficult for him to shine in the way a future monarch should,” they added.

As for Kate, the insider said she is "hoping that it not only helps relieve any underlying power struggle between her and William which will strengthen their marriage."

"But that it will also have many personal benefits too as she prioritises her mental health and takes time to redefine her own identity."