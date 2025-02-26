 
King Charles Sandringham Estate has made an exciting announcement days after the monarch spent much of his early stages of cancer treatment there.

The monarch's Norfolk home, Sandringham shared the major announcement on its Instagram handle.

Sandringham is best known for the royal residence where the King and Queen and their families celebrate Christmas.

It announced, “One of the world’s biggest-selling female artist of all-time, @mariahcarey is coming to the Royal @sandringhamestate for an exclusive UK headline show for Heritage Live!”

Sharing the photo of pop star Mariah Carey, the announcement further reads, “The global superstar, will be joined by very special guests Nile Rodgers & CHIC and ETERNAL for this unique, once-in-a-lifetime event!”

King Charles Sandringham Estate makes delightful announcement

The star will be performing at an outdoor concert at Sandringham, Norfolk, on Friday 15 August.

Meanwhile, according to a report by Hello magazine, King Charles, who was diagnosed with cancer last year, spent much of his early stages of treatment in Sandringham.

Royal expert Michael Cole told the Associated Press that King Charles decided to go to the estate because he "needs isolation."

