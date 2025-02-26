Meghan Markle branded ‘careless' as Prince Harry relationship suffers

Meghan Markle has just been bashed for making a very careless mistake when it comes to her husband’s mental health and comfort levels.

An insider made this bashing public, and it was during one of their most recent interviews with RadarOnline.

Per the source, “Everyone knows that it's Harry's worst nightmare to be standing in such a large crowd, making a speech like that.”

So, Meghan’s decision to leave him “to deal with it on his own seemed quite careless to those who know Harry well.”

For those unversed, a day before Valentines Day, during the whole swing of Invictus Meghan flew back to LA and shared snippets from her day, alongside her children. All while they made hear-themed food.

However, she also posted some loved up snaps of Prince Harry, including a shoutout on Instagram Stories and a post where they could be seen kissing, while out eating at a restaurant.

“It was very sweet, but he would have preferred to have her physically by her side,” the insider said while referencing this.

What makes things even worse that their physical and brand-wise separation is also adding fuel to the rumors of their ‘impending divorce’.

This is because, “Harry is way more dependent on Meghan than people might think, and he needs to know she's on his side and standing by him.”

Reportedly, “he may have agreed to split their focus to get more done, but now he's regretting it. It's not just that he misses having Meghan with him when he travels, it's also the constant narrative that they're breaking up. He tries to laugh it off, but it gets on his nerves and wears him down.”