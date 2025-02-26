Does Kate Middleton like Prince William's beard? Revealed

Former royal aide Jason Knauf has revealed what Princess Kate thinks of Prince William’s beard.

The Prince of Wales first sported the beard in a video message alongside Kate to congratulate Team GB athletes last Summer.

During his new interview with 60 Minutes Australia, Knauf was asked whether Kate likes her husband’s beard, and he replied: "If she didn't like it, it wouldn't be there. I could tell you that!"

Knauf, who has previously served as the communications secretary to Prince William and Kate Middleton as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, also revealed his own opinion on the beard.

He said: "I love it. I think it's great. But I've talked to him about it or tried to talk to him about it. He's like, 'It's here. I have a beard. No further conversation.'"

One person who didn’t like the beard at first was Princess Charlotte, nine.

During his trip to Cape Town in November for the Earthshot Prize, William shared: "Charlotte didn't like it the first time. I got floods of tears the first time I grew a beard, so I had to shave it off.

"And then I grew it back. I thought, hang on a second and I convinced her it was going to be OK," added Prince William.

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton has been making more public appearances since she announced in January that she’s in remission form cancer.