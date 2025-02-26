Meghan Markle's lies exposed for ‘As Ever' brand

Meghan Markle has just been exposed for the lies she issued, allegedly, on Instagram at the time of As Ever’s launch.

For those unversed, the As Ever brand was originally named American Riviera Orchard, but was changed because it “limited” Meghan to jams and preserves given that it mentions a geographical location.

However, according to a well placed insider, that is not the real reason for the Duchess’ decision to change pace.

Per a source who spoke to Woman’s Day, “Meghan can puff over her reasons for changing the name, but word is she had no choice.”

Because ultimately “The trademark issues were turning it into a costly legal nightmare,” back when she was still operating under the Orchard banner.

But what makes matters even worse according to this source is that, “She’s also had the Netflix marketing team on her case.” Because “rumour is they threatened to dice the whole project if she didn’t follow a proper marketing plan.”

Thus, “she’s being forced to sell her jam at malls in Dallas and Philadelphia,” the insider admitted, before adding that “she resisted at first but she’s coming around to Netflix’s suggestions,” because ultimately "if she’s able to generate sales, it could be what saves the Sussexes’ dwindling bank account.”