Travis Kelce reveals how he finds comfort with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce opened up about how his girlfriend Taylor Swift’s songs are always in the mix no matter his mood.

Discussing his listening habits on the February 25 episode of New Heights, the NFL star explained that his music selection reflects his emotions.

“The only way to find yourself in the light is to find yourself in the dark first,” he told his brother, Jason Kelce, adding, “I listen to music that matches my mood.”

While Jason admitted to favoring sad country songs, Travis shared that Swift’s extensive genres in music provide something for every feeling, “I just listen to Taylor’s songs,” he added, “She has something for everything.”

Following the Chiefs’ Super Bowl defeat, the 35-year-old acknowledged he had been playing some of the star's more emotional tracks, adding, “Yeah, and how the Eagles broke my heart.”

However, this isn’t the first time the sportsman has celebrated her music. In a past episode of his podcast, he praised Blank Space as a song he’ll “always listen to forever”.

He also highlighted Cowboy Like Me from the album evermore as another favorite.