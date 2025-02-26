Producers get honest about Oscars amid LA wildfires

The Academy Awards was never off the table, as the show’s producers revealed in the wake of wildfires in LA.



At the time, a few notable celebrities, including Stephan King and Jean Smart, called for either postponing or axing the event.

However, the executive producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan stuck to the schedule.

“It was never a discussion to cancel or to move the show. As producers and for the Academy, it was really important message of support for the city that the show does continue," the ep told The Wrap.

He doubled down on the number of people connected to the show. "We employ thousands of people — we are a show that is responsible for … a piece of people’s annual income. So many people work on this show and depend on us.”

Raj also highlighted the links Los Angeles has with the Oscars, adding the award show is vital to the “fabric of Los Angeles,” hoping that “even when the city is damaged or injured,” the show can draw awareness to the devastation from the wildfires and aid in the ongoing rebuilding efforts, both through employing L.A. staffers and the charitable funds set up by the Academy.”

Katy meanwhile said, “Finding the best way of acknowledging and reflecting on the fires in the telecast, however, is still a “constant conversation,” noting the producer's priority is to give “everybody who’s in that audience, who’s worked so hard to be there and really deserves to have this incredible honor of being celebrated on an Oscar stage their moment.”

The Oscars will air on March 2 on ABC.