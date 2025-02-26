Victoria Beckham glams up Gwyneth Paltrow

Victoria Beckham just revealed a marvelous make-over that she gave star, Gwyneth Paltrow.

The renowned fashion icon shared a picture of a shoot with Family Style and the Iron Man star could be seen dressed up in an outfit by the brand of David Beckham’s wife.

Gwyneth wore the "Satin Waistband Trouser In Ivory" and the "High Leg Bodysuit In White," in which the mother-of-two looked stunning, with her blonde hair tossed back, tying the look together with minimal and glowing make-up.

This bold look with inserts at the hip was quite a shift of classic fashion choices that the Oscar-winning actress is renowned for.

Meanwhile, for Victoria, she has also actually worn the same bodysuit earlier this month when she took a trip to Ireland.

The two also had a delightful conversation, where the Spice Girl alum commented on the girl group’s reunion.

"Often people say, 'Are you going to go back on tour?' I am not going to go back on tour, on the record. But I loved that time, and I'm so thankful, I love the girls and I'm so appreciative of the fans,” she told Gwyneth.

Additionally, the Shakespeare in Love star also asked Victoria Beckham of her favourite Spice Girls song, to which the singer replied”

"I like Say You'll Be There I don't know if it's the song or the catsuit I love. That was the video that my husband was watching when he said: 'I'm gonna marry the one in the PVC catsuit.' It has really lovely memories, that song. There were so many great songs, I really am so thankful. Fans couldn't have been more obsessed when they saw the group singing."