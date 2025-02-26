 
Britney Spears finds Sam Asghari's new antics odd: Source

Sam Asghar and Britney Spears called it quits in 2022

Web Desk
February 26, 2025

Photo: Britney Spears finds Sam Asghari's new antics odd: Source

Britney Spears is reportedly seething over the continuous chats of Sam Asghari about the time when they were together.

For those unversed, the pair tied the knot on June 9, 2022, at Spears' California home. Nonetheless, in July 2023, Asghari and Spears separated.

Ultimately, Sam Asghari filed for divorce in August 2022 citing “irreconcilable differences.”

As per the newest report of RadarOnline.com, the songbird has issued a final warning to her former husband as she wants Sam to refrain from the “odd” chats about her during interviews.

"They were only married for just over a year so surely he's going to run out of things to say about their short time together before too long,” tipped a source.

The insider went on to address, “But at the moment he seems to have a lot more to say about their marriage than he did when they were together, which Britney finds very odd and a little ironic,” after which they signed off from the chat.

Reportedly, the mother of two believes that Sam expected her to launch him as a “star” during their marriage, but now he has been using her name to make headlines. 

