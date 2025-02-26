Blake Lively fires back at claims she 'publicized' claims of abuse by Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively has hit back at Justin Baldoni's recent claims about her

Blake Lively has hit back at Justin Baldoni’s claim that she’s trying to “prevent the public” from seeing “relevant evidence” in the duo’s legal battle.

In a recent request, Lively asked for an improved protective order, which included an “Attorney’s Eyes Only” stipulation to keep certain information unearthed during the trial hidden from the public.

In response, Baldoni’s legal team wrote a letter to Judge Lewis Liman on Tuesday, February 25, and wrote: “Given how actively the Lively Parties have publicized and litigated Ms. Lively’s claims in the media, we are surprised to now learn how vehemently she wants to prevent the public from accessing material and relevant evidence.”

Attorney Mitchell Schuster continued and accused the Gossip Girl star of trying to “rehabilitate her tarnished image with bold statements to the press,” claiming Lively “already publicized the alleged details of the so-called ‘harassment.'”

Now, Lively’s attorney Michael Gottlieb has hit back with a four-page letter, “the callous disregard and disrespect for a woman advocating for the most basic workplace protections against sexual harassment”

He argued that a protective order is “standard and expected in even the most mundane civil litigation.”

He also claimed that “certain online content creators parrot the Wayfarer Parties’ line” with “misleading accusations” about Lively’s intentions.

“The travels of the mischaracterization embraced by the Opposition through this manufactured echo chamber, by itself, provides ample justification for a Protective Order that establishes adequate protections for third-party privacy interests,” he further argued.

Blake Lively sued Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment during their time filming It Ends With Us as well as creating a “hostile work environment.”