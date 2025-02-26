 
Prince William, Kate Middleton use Diana's gesture in Wales

Prince William and Kate Middleton follows in the footsteps of Princess Diana to build bond with Welsh community

February 26, 2025

During her first visit to Wales, Princess Diana addressed the assembly at a young age and spoke a few works of gratitude in the Welsh language. 

Princess Diana made an effort to connect with the Welsh people by learning and using key phrases in the Welsh language. This gesture was deeply appreciated by the Welsh community and helped her build a strong bond with them.

When Prince William and Kate Middleton's recent visit to Wales was announced by the Kensington Palace, people from Wales recalled Diana's visit, with some social media users criticizing her son for not knowing the Welsh language.

It appears that the Kensington Palace kept an eye on the social media discussions about the upcoming  trip of Prince William and Kate Middleton and advised the couple accordingly.

Prince William and Kate Middleton on Wednesday shared pictures and videos to their Instagram stories and used captions in both English and Welsh languages.

The couple visited the Welsh Cake Shop and tried their hands at making one.

"Anyone for Welsh cakes," read caption of one of their photos.

A picture during their visit to the community affected by the recent flooding also accompanied captions in English and Welsh langue.    

