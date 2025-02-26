 
Olivia Munn reveals her secret to easing son Malcolm into preschool

The American actress is mom to son Malcolm and daughter Mei

February 26, 2025

Olivia Munn is giving insights into her "gentle" way of parenting as her son Malcolm begins a new journey in life.

In a recent chat with People, the New Girl alum discussed how she is making her 6-year-old son, who recently started his preschool, adapt to his new chapter in life.

"We go to a school that does gentle transitioning, so that means parents can be there as well, so you don't have to drop him off and leave and they start crying and screaming," Munn told the outlet at the TIME Women of the Year Gala in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, February, 25.

The mom of two went on to say, "But it was really emotional for John and I to see him in class doing so well," she says of her and her husband John Mulaney. "And then he just turned to us and he said, 'So are you going to pick me up later?' And we were just like, 'Oh my gosh, that means he knows that we're going to leave and is okay with that.'"

"And that was like, we both got in the car and just looked at each other and just tears welled up in our eyes," she added.

The actress welcomed son Malcolm and daughter Mei June, who is 5 months old, with her husband Mulaney

