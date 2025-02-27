Hailey Bieber announces new collab amid Justin Bieber hiatus

Hailey Bieber just unveiled her latest collaboration with Fila.

The Arizona-born, 28-year-old model posed for the camera for stylish snaps for the brand revealing that the items go for sale on March 6.

“FILA x HAILEY a collab 2 years in the making (red heart emoji) dropping March 6th! @fila_global,” she captioned the picture, in which she could be seen wearing the engagement ring she got from her now-husband, Justin Bieber.

Apparently, the catwalk beauty seems to be the breadwinner of the relationship since the Baby singer has not put out an album since 2021.

Source: Instagram

The last time Justin released an album, it was titled Justice, that gave the world songs like 2Much and Unstable, to listen to.

Clearly, Hailey is working quite hard for her and her family, which includes her son, Jack Blues Bieber, with a source reporting to Daily Mail, “She is taking meetings here and there for new projects, she is super busy with her brand, which is doing better than she ever expected, it is a wonderful thing.”

Adding how she also aims to expand her beauty brand, Rhode, the insider continued, “She can create an empire and she likely will. She is very driven and she is a planner. She has guts and thinks like a CEO.”

Meanwhile, her husband, Justin is more prone to chilling “with friends” and is more “emotional and leads with his heart.”

“He is always working on music and toying with new ideas, he always has a guitar in his hand, he is super creative, but he does not work as much as she does,” the source added of the Sorry crooner.

“Justin already has so much success behind him, he is comfortable, he doesn't need to prove anything,” they added.

The source also noted that even though Justin and Hailey Bieber are having trouble in their life, the two are fine, in general, saying, “She (Hailey) is the leader and he (Justin) doesn't mind following her.”