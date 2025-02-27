Photo: Hailey Bieber 'always there for' Justin Bieber amid new backlash: Source

Justin Bieber has been allegedly using drugs once again, but the singer has not responded to these claims yet.

Instead, the singer reportedly has been dealing with hidden demons, many of which involve his involvement in the Sean “Diddy” Combs case.

Nonetheless, the father of one has also received support from his wife, Hailey Bieber, reported Us Weekly.

A source claimed, “Hailey is trying to be as supportive as possible.”

Before moving to a new topic, they added, “It can be hard for Hailey, but she’s always there for him and is understanding.”

These findings come after another report from RadarOnline.com established that "people are beyond worried over Justin's wellbeing. Many had hoped he would escape the fate of other troubled ex-child stars including Britney Spears and Amanda Bynes, both of whom have struggled with mental health issues.”

"He is rich and famous but was robbed of his youth. He had no idea what normal was. This was always the fear about him, that he would fall," the source remarked.