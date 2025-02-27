 
Geo News

Hailey Bieber 'always there for' Justin Bieber amid new backlash: Source

Hailey Bieber is reportedly helping Justin Bieber to overcome his demons

By
Web Desk
|

February 27, 2025

Photo: Hailey Bieber always there for Justin Bieber amid new backlash: Source
Photo: Hailey Bieber 'always there for' Justin Bieber amid new backlash: Source

Justin Bieber has been allegedly using drugs once again, but the singer has not responded to these claims yet.

Instead, the singer reportedly has been dealing with hidden demons, many of which involve his involvement in the Sean “Diddy” Combs case.

Nonetheless, the father of one has also received support from his wife, Hailey Bieber, reported Us Weekly.

A source claimed, “Hailey is trying to be as supportive as possible.”

Before moving to a new topic, they added, “It can be hard for Hailey, but she’s always there for him and is understanding.”

These findings come after another report from RadarOnline.com established that "people are beyond worried over Justin's wellbeing. Many had hoped he would escape the fate of other troubled ex-child stars including Britney Spears and Amanda Bynes, both of whom have struggled with mental health issues.”

"He is rich and famous but was robbed of his youth. He had no idea what normal was. This was always the fear about him, that he would fall," the source remarked.

Prince Harry attacked over ‘suicidal wife' claims video
Prince Harry attacked over ‘suicidal wife' claims
Millie Bobby Brown shows possessive side for husband
Millie Bobby Brown shows possessive side for husband
Michelle Trachtenberg's secret health battle revealed
Michelle Trachtenberg's secret health battle revealed
Olivia Munn reveals her secret to easing son Malcolm into preschool
Olivia Munn reveals her secret to easing son Malcolm into preschool
Prince William, Kate Middleton use Diana's gesture in Wales
Prince William, Kate Middleton use Diana's gesture in Wales
Michelle Trachtenberg's sudden death shocks fans
Michelle Trachtenberg's sudden death shocks fans
Britney Spears finds Sam Asghari's new antics odd: Source
Britney Spears finds Sam Asghari's new antics odd: Source
Taylor Swift's feelings for Travis Kelce take a negative turn: ‘Things are changing'
Taylor Swift's feelings for Travis Kelce take a negative turn: ‘Things are changing'