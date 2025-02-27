 
Geo News

Meghan Markle told to ‘fall back on acting skills' for cooking show

Meghan Markle is reminded she will be judged by ‘wrong things’

By
Web Desk
|

February 27, 2025

Meghan Markle is reminded she can never be Martha Stewart.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is set to de ur her celebrity based cooking show ‘With Love, Meghan,’ on Netflix, is told she can never compare herself to the very successful US name in hospitality.

Speaking on behalf of Prime Casino, former Royal butler Paul Burrell said: "I think she'll be judged by that, but let's not forget, she's an actress.

"She can act this role, but she can fall back on those acting skills.

"I doubt very much whether she'll become a new Martha Stewart because she doesn't have the lifestyle skills unless there's somebody behind her, feeding her the lines as an actress would expect."

Mr Burrell added: "It's the Meghan Show. And this is a tough area to compete in, in America, because America is filled with the best hosts you can possibly have.

When Michelle Trachtenberg spoke about ‘inspiring force' in her life video
When Michelle Trachtenberg spoke about ‘inspiring force' in her life
Justin Bieber confided in Benny Blanco about Selena Gomez: Source
Justin Bieber confided in Benny Blanco about Selena Gomez: Source
Conan O'Brien gets tips from experienced Oscars host
Conan O'Brien gets tips from experienced Oscars host
Ben Affleck sparks casual dating rumours amid Gillian Anderson crush
Ben Affleck sparks casual dating rumours amid Gillian Anderson crush
Travis Kelce eager to bond with new niece as Jason calls him great uncle
Travis Kelce eager to bond with new niece as Jason calls him great uncle
Tate McRae reveals how first time singing with beau The Kid Laroi was like
Tate McRae reveals how first time singing with beau The Kid Laroi was like
Meghan Markle talks about her ‘disasters' like ‘Doctor Who' video
Meghan Markle talks about her ‘disasters' like ‘Doctor Who'
Millie Bobby Brown wants to play Britney Spears
Millie Bobby Brown wants to play Britney Spears