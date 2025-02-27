 
Meghan Markle under threat as ticking timebomb could detonate any second

Meghan Markle is facing a great threat now that a ticking timebomb is risking her very future

February 27, 2025

Meghan Markle has been facing a great deal of pressure, according to some experts because there seems to be a ‘ticking timebomb’ just waiting to detonate.

For those unversed, the timebomb in question is Jason Knauf, a former aide that worked for the Palace during Meghan’s tenure.

He is also the one who accused the Duchess of bullying and had an internal probe launched at the time via an email.

This led Ms Amanda Platell to issue a grave warning to the Duchess.

In her most recent piece for the Daily Mail the expert spoke out and said, “is it a coincidence that almost a week before the delayed Netflix launch of the Duchess of Sussex’s new make-or-break ‘With Love, Meghan’ lifestyle series the couple’s former royal aide Jason Knauf has spoken out in an interview for the first time?”

Because “whatever the case, that he has talked in public at all suggests he might be a ticking timebomb that could one day detonate under Meghan’s self-appointed fabulousness.”

