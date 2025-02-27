Mindy Kaling makes headlines with sleek look at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Mindy Kaling turned heads in a sleek black dress as she arrived for a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday.

The 45-year-old, known for her work on The Office and The Mindy Project, showcased a slimmed-down look, fueling ongoing discussions about her impressive weight loss journey.

According to Daily Mail, Kaling, who has been open about her approach to fitness and portion control, has consistently dismissed extreme dieting methods.

However, speculation has persisted, particularly following her appearance at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, where her noticeably lean frame sparked rumors of weight loss injections, which she has not addressed publicly.

For her latest outing, Kaling exuded Hollywood glamour in a black dress adorned with shimmering sequins.

In a past interview, Kaling shared that her routine includes hiking and running up to 20 miles a week, emphasizing that she prioritizes a sustainable lifestyle over restrictive diets, as per the outlet.

In regards to this, she stated, "I'm feeling really confident in my body these days, which is not something I've always been able to say."