Andy Cohen reacts to Gary Janetti's 'Housewives in prison' joke

Andy Cohen wasn’t amused by writer Gary Janetti’s suggestion to create a Real Housewives spin-off set in a prison.

In regards to this, Janetti quipped on Instagram, “Can’t they put all the Housewives serving time in the same prison and just do a show from there?”

According to Daily Mail, Cohen quickly shut down the idea, commenting, “too soon, Gary.”

Janetti responded by saying it was “something to think about.”

Moreover, Lisa Rinna also joined the conversation, expressing her disapproval with a simple, “GARY.”

Additionally, the exchange came after The Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger was sentenced to one year in jail following her DUI conviction.

The judge reportedly told Huger she was “filled to the gills with alcohol” during the incident.

As per the outlet, Huger, who was involved in a car accident in March 2024, was found guilty of driving under the influence and negligent driving, though she was acquitted of reckless driving.

Furthermore, she later addressed the situation in a pre-taped reunion segment, emphasizing that she is not an alcoholic but takes “full responsibility," as per the publication.

It is worth mentioning that Huger joins a growing list of Real Housewives stars with legal troubles.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Jen Shah is currently serving a six-and-a-half-year sentence for her role in a telemarketing fraud scheme, while The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice previously served 11 months in prison for fraud.