Meghan Markle facing an exposé filled wtith massive consequences

Meghan Markle has just been slammed over and over again, by people doubting her innocence in the bullying probe.

The most recent bout of questioning has been issued by royal commentator and expert Amanda Platell.

It has also been shared in a piece for the Daily Mail and goes as far as to ask why the prince had not taken the accusers of his “sweet wife” to court, despite releasing a statement to the media refuting the allegations at the time.

This led Ms Platell to share a series of inferences, one of which says, “one must ask why the Sussexes didn’t sue. Harry is quick to resort to the courts over his personal security, over allegations of being phone hacked, so why didn’t he sue over the reputation of his sweet wife?”

The answer in Ms Platell’s eyes is “because if he had, it would have come to court and the young women known only as of now as X and Y might have given evidence.”

“What a damaging spectacle that would have been for Meghan, face-to-face with the testimony of young women who claim they were hounded out by her,” she even admitted.

For those unversed with the man responsible for outing the bullying probe at all, it was done by someone who worked closely with Prince Willaim for years, even earning honors like becoming Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle back in 2023.